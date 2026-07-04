Russia has reported strikes on oil terminal and explosions in several regions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 4 July, several regions in Russia reported attacks by drones and missiles. In particular, a fire broke out at an oil terminal in St Petersburg following reports that air defence systems had been activated.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Fire in St Petersburg

At around 04:00, Alexander Drozdenco, Governor of the Leningrad Region, warned of a threat of drone attacks and reported that two drones had allegedly been shot down over the region. According to local social media posts, the targets may have been near port infrastructure. In particular, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" was likely hit.

JSC "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is one of the largest Russian terminals for the transhipment of petroleum products in the Baltic region and one of the largest stevedoring companies in the Great Port of St Petersburg, with a throughput capacity of 10 million tonnes per year.

The terminal is situated within the 4th district of the Greater Port of St Petersburg. It provides a high-tech process for receiving petroleum products arriving by rail, river, and road, and for loading petroleum products onto road transport, as well as onto seagoing and bunkering vessels.





Explosions in several regions

A missile alert was issued overnight in the Chuvash Republic. According to the Telegram channel "Serdita Chuvashia", missiles were spotted in the Alatyr District and over the Komsomolsk District. Meanwhile, ‘Plan Kover’ was activated at Cheboksary Airport.

Eyewitnesses also posted videos of the nighttime attack in the Chuvash Republic. According to the Telegram channel "Serdita Chuvashia", missiles were spotted in the Alatyr district and over the Komsomolsk district.

In addition, residents of the Ulyanovsk Oblast reported seeing the missiles fly overhead. Footage showing eyewitnesses reacting emotionally to the attack is circulating on social media.

The authorities in Udmurtia have claimed to have intercepted a missile

The head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, stated that a Ukrainian missile had allegedly been intercepted over the republic’s territory.

According to him, the target of the attack was one of the local businesses. He claims that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident.

There is currently no official confirmation from the Ukrainian side regarding these reports.

Watch more: Drones attacked several regions of Russia: explosions were heard in Tula, Ryazan and Moscow region. VIDEO