Russia claimed to have shot down 389 Ukrainian drones, whilst Moscow reported attack by 16 UAVs

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that, on the night of 4 July, Russian air defences allegedly intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian drones over the country’s territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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In particular, the drones were allegedly shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula regions, the Krasnodar Krai, the Moscow region, the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Moscow reported an attack by 16 drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that since the start of the day on 4 July, Russian air defences had allegedly shot down 16 drones heading for the Russian capital.

According to him, emergency services are working at the sites where the debris fell. He did not provide any information on damage or casualties.

The previous evening, Sobyanin had also reported a further seven drones allegedly shot down, and after 03:00, he announced the interception of three more drones, which, he said, were flying towards Moscow.

What led up to this?

On the night of 4 July, several regions in Russia reported attacks by drones and missiles. In particular, a fire broke out at an oil terminal in St Petersburg following reports of air defence systems being activated.

Drones and missiles were also detected in the Ulyanovsk region, Udmurtia, and Chuvashia.

Watch more: Russia has reported strikes on oil terminal and explosions in several regions. VIDEO&PHOTOS