Fedorov confirms he is stepping down as defence minister. What do you think was main reason for his resignation? Vote on Censor’s Telegram channel
Mykhailo Fedorov has officially confirmed that he is stepping down as Ukraine’s defence minister, summarising the results of his six months in office.
His resignation comes amid a government reshuffle.
What do you think was the key factor behind Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister?
The answer options are available on the Censor.NET Telegram channel. Take part in the poll and see what our other readers think.
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