Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

The EU believes it is too early to draw conclusions about Fedorov's resignation as defense minister.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET.

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"This came as a big surprise. ... Sometimes changes (in the government—Ed.) are necessary; the new prime minister is truly the right person for the job. As for the others, we don't know."

"Of course, what interests me most is who will be in charge of defense in Ukraine. We have worked very closely with Mykhailo Fedorov and continue to do so, especially since he took over as head of the Ministry of Defense," he said.

Read more: AFU veteran Koziatynskyi calls for protest outside Office of President tomorrow against Fedorov’s dismissal

According to Kubilius, much has been achieved during this period. Specifically, this refers to strikes on Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Omsk.

The European Commissioner notes that it is too early to draw conclusions, as it is unclear whether Fedorov will be appointed to another key position in the new government.

"After all, we don't know what the composition of the government will be. Of course, it's important for us to continue what we've started. Especially when it comes to funding for Ukraine. 60 billion is a huge amount," he added.

What happened before that?