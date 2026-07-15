AFU veteran Koziatynskyi calls for protest outside Office of President tomorrow against Fedorov’s dismissal

Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a servicemember with the Ulf medical service, has called on citizens to join a peaceful protest tomorrow, 16 July, at 9 a.m. on Franko Square in Kyiv (outside the Office of the President building). The rally is intended as a public protest against the resignation of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Appeal to Ukrainians

"Friends, it is impossible to tolerate what is happening to our government any longer. The defence minister is being removed from office in the middle of effective reforms (finally!) and replaced with someone under whom any reforms can be forgotten. We will never defeat Russia while the same total stagnation and corruption reign in our army and ministries.

"I call on everyone who cares to come to Franko Square tomorrow at 9:01 a.m. and show the president that we oppose constant government reshuffles and the replacement of effective ministers with pliable opportunists. Bring cardboard signs and remember that this is a peaceful protest," Koziatynskyi emphasised.

It should be recalled that in July 2025, Koziatynskyi rallied Kyiv residents on Franko Square when the parliamentary single-party majority, acting on instructions from the Office of the President, attempted to pass a bill that effectively dismantled the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Read more: Fedorov’s dismissal from Defence Ministry is Zelenskyy’s fatal mistake that will cost us far too dearly – Berlinska





Background

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Read more: Sternenko announces he is no longer defence minister’s adviser following Fedorov’s resignation