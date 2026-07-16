Rada will vote on new defense minister after lunch, - Zhelezniak

This morning, the Verkhovna Rada is expected to appoint Serhii Koretskyi as prime minister; the appointments of other ministers are expected after lunch.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At 10:30 a.m., Koretskyi’s nomination for the position of prime minister will be considered.

The lawmaker also released a "very approximate schedule" as follows:

09:45 - Coordination meeting;

10:00 - The Verkhovna Rada Committee considers the nomination of Serhii Koretskyi as Prime Minister;

10:30 - Vote on Serhii Koretskyi’s nomination for the position of Prime Minister.

After that, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will be held to "formally submit candidates for ministerial posts (except for the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry) to Koretskyi," the MP said.

The president will nominate Sybiha for the post of foreign minister and Ihor Klymenko for the post of defense minister.

At 1:30 p.m., a vote will be held on the new cabinet; at 2:20 p.m., on the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense; and at 3:00 p.m., on the resignation of People’s Deputies Maslov and Bezhin should they be elected.

Following this vote, the Verkhovna Rada’s voting sessions will conclude until August.

Read more: Zelenskyy has submitted proposal to Verkhovna Rada to appoint Koretskyi as Prime Minister

What preceded it?

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned along with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: Koretskyi outlined priorities of future government. Shmyhal and Berezhna will definitely remain in their posts, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk