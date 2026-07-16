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Zelenskyy has submitted proposal to Verkhovna Rada to appoint Koretskyi as Prime Minister

Zelenskyy and Koretskyi

The Verkhovna Rada has received a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Serhii Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister.

This was announced on Facebook by the Speaker of Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to Censor.NET.

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The Verkhovna Rada has received the President’s proposal 

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Serhii Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with established procedure," Stefanchuk said. 

  • It should be recalled that the day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Serhii Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as the "best-prepared" candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that on 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. 

Read more: Zelenskyy to decide on defence minister after consultations with Fedorov, Syrskyi and Koretskyi

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9366) Cabinet of Ministers (1118) Koretskyi Serhii (9)
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