Zelenskyy to decide on defence minister after consultations with Fedorov, Syrskyi and Koretskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would decide on a candidate for Ukraine’s defence minister after consultations with the ministry’s current leadership, the military command, the Servant of the People faction and prime ministerial candidate Serhii Koretskyi.

The head of state made the statement during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy’s statement

The president said that he planned to speak with Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as discuss personnel matters with the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and prime ministerial candidate Serhii Koretskyi.

According to him, the consultations will address cooperation between the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces, problems involving Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), stronger air defences and the development of the defence-industrial complex.

"Unity is our great strength. The Defence Ministry and our army must share a common vision. They must resolve these issues. The defence-industrial complex is also a priority. We urgently need to move quickly in the same direction, without any politics," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to reappoint Fedorov as Defence Minister

He also said that he expected proposals from Serhii Koretskyi as the candidate for prime minister.

"Especially during wartime, this is a difficult job, based on dialogue with the faction and also on the future prime minister’s vision. Institutionally, the three of us must resolve all this in the near future," Zelenskyy added.

Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister formally has no authority to dismiss or appoint the defence minister single-handedly. The decision is made exclusively by the Verkhovna Rada, while the president only submits the nomination.

Read more: Zelenskyy names Koretskyi "best-prepared" candidate for prime minister

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