President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Serhii Koretskyi as the "best-prepared" candidate for prime minister.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing TSN.

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Zelenskyy backs Koretskyi’s candidacy

"If we are heading into winter, we must prepare. We have been preparing for a long time, but the priorities are clear. Following all the consultations, Serhii Koretskyi is probably the best-prepared person for the post of prime minister of Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that Koretskyi was scheduled to meet with the parliamentary faction on Wednesday, where he would "discuss the details."

"And those details already include the future composition of the Cabinet of Ministers," the president said.

Read more: Naftogaz chief Koretskyi 90% certain to be approved as head of new Cabinet of Ministers – sources

Background

As previously reported, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the United States, while four candidates are being considered for prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reported that Servant of the People would discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

According to Censor.NET sources, Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi is 90% certain to be approved as head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk