Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk
Yuliia Svyrydenko may be appointed head of the President’s Office, whilst the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is being considered as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defence.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.
"New developments: Svyrydenko is set to become head of the President’s Office, whilst Kyrylo Budanov is set to take over the Ministry of Defence," the report states.
What led up to it?
- As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
- According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
- Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.
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