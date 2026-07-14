Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk

Yuliia Svyrydenko may be appointed head of the President’s Office, whilst the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is being considered as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defence.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"New developments: Svyrydenko is set to become head of the President’s Office, whilst Kyrylo Budanov is set to take over the Ministry of Defence," the report states.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source

What led up to it?