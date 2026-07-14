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Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk

Svyrydenko to head the Presidential Office

Yuliia Svyrydenko may be appointed head of the President’s Office, whilst the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is being considered as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defence.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"New developments: Svyrydenko is set to become head of the President’s Office, whilst Kyrylo Budanov is set to take over the Ministry of Defence," the report states.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source

What led up to it?

  • As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
  • According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
  • Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.
  • According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (285) Svyrydenko Yuliia (218) Vasylevska-Smahlyuk Olha (7)
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