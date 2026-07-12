Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to US, whilst four candidates are being considered for post of prime minister, - Zhelezniak

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, is stepping down from her post and is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US; four candidates are currently being considered to replace her.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament for the "Voice" party, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

"It looks like Svyrydenko is set to become ambassador to the US. This means she is stepping down as prime minister and the entire government will be reshuffled," he said.

According to the MP, there is no candidate for the post of Prime Minister as yet.

"Those currently under consideration include: Koretskyi; Shmyhal; Fedorov; Terekhov," wrote Zhelezniak.

Read more: There is 180 billion hryvnia ’hole’ in 2026 state budget for military salaries; there are not even enough funds to match last year’s level of payments, – Zhelezniak

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko would step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.