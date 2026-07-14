ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11808 visitors online
News New Cabinet Personnel changes in government
2 080 28

Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko resigned

Today, July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details on the vote

258 members of parliament voted in favor.

голосування за свириденко

Read more: Svyrydenko on reasons for her resignation: President wants to renew government and strengthen specific areas

What led up to it?

  • As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
  • According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
  • Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.
  • According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source

Author: 

VR (2086) Cabinet of Ministers (1110) Svyrydenko Yuliia (218)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 