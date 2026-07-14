Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Svyrydenko
Today, July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details on the vote
258 members of parliament voted in favor.
What led up to it?
- As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
- According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
- Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.
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