Svyrydenko on reasons for her resignation: President wants to renew government and strengthen specific areas

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Construction has approved the dismissal of Yulia Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 16 lawmakers. Four abstained.

The next stage of voting will take place in the Rada today at around 2:00 p.m.

Reasons for resignation

Svyrydenko was asked why she had resigned.

"This was preceded by a conversation with the President, who made it clear that he wanted to renew and reset the government, as well as strengthen specific areas," the head of government replied.

She also described her year in office as difficult, particularly due to street protests and "Mindichgate."

"If there is a need to strengthen certain areas, then the decision is understandable and objective, I hope you will support this decision," Svyrydenko added.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source

Background

As previously reported, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will leave office due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko will probably be appointed ambassador to the United States, while four candidates are being considered for prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reported that Servant of the People would discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

Read more: Klymenko is leading candidate for position of defense minister, there are no votes in favor of appointing Poklad as head of SSU, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk