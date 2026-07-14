Klymenko is leading candidate for position of defense minister, there are no votes in favor of appointing Poklad as head of SSU, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk

Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is now the leading candidate for the position of defense minister following personnel changes in the Ukrainian government.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Changes in the Cabinet of Ministers' executive branch

According to her, the latest news regarding personnel changes in the government's law enforcement branch is as follows:

Ihor Klymenko is the leading candidate to replace Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, the current head of the National Police, is being considered as Klymenko’s successor as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ivan Fedorov is expected to be appointed deputy prime minister.

"As for the appointment of Oleksandr Poklad as head of the SSU—there aren't enough votes to confirm him yet," the MP added.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source

Background

As previously reported, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will leave office due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko will probably be appointed ambassador to the United States, while four candidates are being considered for prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reported that Servant of the People would discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

According to sources at Censor.NET, "Naftogaz" CEO Koretskyi is 90% certain to be appointed head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Naftogaz chief Koretskyi 90% certain to be approved as head of new Cabinet of Ministers – sources