Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to reappoint Fedorov as Defence Minister

President Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether Mykhailo Fedorov will be reappointed as Defence Minister in the new government.

The head of state told journalists this, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Details

Zelenskyy said that discussions with the Ministry of Defence would take place ahead of the meeting with the "Servant of the People" parliamentary group.

The meeting with the parliamentary group will take place on the evening of 15 July.

Read more: Maybe Fedorov will name corrupt officials who are leaking information about him? — "Servant of People" Hetmantsev

What led up to this?

On 14 July, parliament dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Every minister was dismissed along with her.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s position had weakened significantly ahead of a major government reshuffle – there is growing talk in the Verkhovna Rada of his possible replacement by the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Read more: Fedorov should be given another six months to implement his ideas at Ministry of Defence, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi