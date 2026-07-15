Fedorov should be given another six months to implement his ideas at Ministry of Defence, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

Fedir Venislavskyi, a Member of Parliament for the "Servant of the People" party and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, believes that Mykhailo Fedorov should be given time to implement the ideas he has previously put forward.

He made this statement on Radio Svoboda, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I believe that Defence Minister Mr Fedorov should have been given at least another six months to demonstrate how the ideas he presented to us in committee are being put into practice," said the MP.

At the same time, Venislavskyi noted that the proposal for the head of the Ministry of Defence would come from the president, so MPs would "assess the candidate put forward by the president".

Read more: "Corrupt officials have united against Fedorov. When will they ever get their fill?" – Beskrestnov, adviser to Defence Minister

What led up to this?

On 14 July, parliament dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Every minister was dismissed along with her.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s position had weakened significantly ahead of a major government reshuffle — there is increasingly confident talk in the Verkhovna Rada of his possible replacement by the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Read more: Defence Minister Fedorov may be dismissed over conflict with Syrskyi and procurement reforms – sources