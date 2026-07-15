Maybe Fedorov will name corrupt officials who are leaking information about him? — "Servant of People" Hetmantsev

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is not, in fact, a staunch fighter against corruption and has not exposed a single corrupt official in the Ministry of Defense.

Danylo Getmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Tax Committee, wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Hetmantsev say about Fedorov?

"It seems to me that Mykhailo Fedorov’s attempts to spread the narrative online that he, Mykhailo, is a staunch fighter against corruption schemes—someone who is being ‘set up’ by corrupt officials—clash somewhat with what Fedorov and his associate Borniakov pulled off in the gambling industry. You have to admit, you can’t expect the architect of a scheme that diverts more than 20 billion hryvnias past the state budget every year to dismantle—rather than redirect—corruption flows in another sector," he emphasizes.

He points out that he has yet to hear of a single report filed by this "newly minted anti-corruption crusader" with law enforcement regarding any violations at the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, Hetmantsev asserts that law enforcement is currently investigating four criminal cases involving Fedorov’s own team at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"This, again, contradicts the four criminal cases that, according to my reports, law enforcement agencies are investigating regarding Mykhailo’s team at the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Perhaps Mykhailo will name the corrupt officials he is so desperately fighting against, and reveal who is so brazenly leaking information about him? Just one, at least…," the MP concludes.

Read more: "Corrupt officials have united against Fedorov. When will they ever get their fill?" – Beskrestnov, adviser to Defence Minister

What led up to this?

On 14 July, parliament dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Every minister was dismissed along with her.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s position had weakened significantly ahead of a major government reshuffle — there is increasingly confident talk in the Verkhovna Rada of his possible replacement by the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Read more: Fedorov should be given another six months to implement his ideas at Ministry of Defence, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi