Koretskyi outlined priorities of future government. Shmyhal and Berezhna will definitely remain in their posts, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk

A meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction is currently taking place without President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance. Prime Minister nominee Serhii Koretskyi is discussing his biography and his achievements in the corporate sector.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by "Servant of the People" MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, a cabinet lineup featuring new ministers is expected to be finalized this evening with the president’s participation, and the Verkhovna Rada will vote on it tomorrow. Tomorrow’s session will begin with the appointment of the prime minister, and by around 6:00 p.m., parliament will review and vote on the cabinet lineup.

She also noted that Koretskyi plans to reinstate a full-fledged Ministry of Agriculture.

"Despite the investigation by the NABU, he sees Taras Vysotskyi in this position," the MP clarified.

What will Koretskyi focus on?

It is also noted that Koretskyi plans to focus primarily on getting through the winter, as he anticipates that the coming winter will be no easier than the previous one.

He also emphasizes his full and unwavering support for the Ministry of Defense and plans to address the psychological and mental health of Ukrainians.

Read more: Today, "Servant of People" will nominate Koretskyi for position of prime minister, he has already initiated meetings with parliamentary factions, - Zhelezniak

Who will remain in the government?

"I asked Mr. Koretskyi if he had a team he planned to bring with him to the government and asked him to name them one by one. He said he would provide a complete list this evening. For now, we know for certain that Berezhna (Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna. — Ed.) and Shmyhal (Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Ministry of Energy. — Ed.) are staying," added Vasylevska-Smahliuk.

Read more: Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk

As previously reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Svyrydenko.

What led up to it?

As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Svyrydenko was to head Presidential Office and Budanov General Staff. Everything changed because Stefanishyna may face suspicion – source