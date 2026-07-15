Today, "Servant of People" will nominate Koretskyi for position of prime minister, he has already initiated meetings with parliamentary factions, - Zhelezniak

Today, July 15, at 9:30 a.m., the "Servant of the People" faction will convene and formally submit a motion to appoint Serhii Koretskyi as prime minister.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The "Servant of the People" faction will officially nominate Koretskyi

According to him, all factions and groups have already received invitations from Koretskyi to hold a meeting today. "Voice" is meeting with him at 3:30 p.m.

"Incidentally, he is the first of the four prime ministers to have initiated the consultation process himself," the MP clarified.

Read more: Naftogaz chief Koretskyi 90% certain to be approved as head of new Cabinet of Ministers – sources

According to him, the president is simultaneously holding meetings on personnel matters.

"In particular, he is scheduled to meet with Mykhailo Fedorov soon, and we will find out the decision regarding the Ministry of Defense," he clarified.

Zhelezniak also reports that another meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place this evening, this time with the president. At that meeting, they are expected to announce the list of nearly all personnel changes and appointments.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada will begin the process of appointing the prime minister and the new cabinet

Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., the Rada will begin appointing the prime minister and ministers.

Watch more: MP Zhelezniak summarised performance of Svyrydenko’s government: he listed its achievements and major failures. VIDEO

As previously reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Svyrydenko.

What led up to it?

As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Naftogaz chief Koretskyi is 90 per cent confirmed as the head of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Svyrydenko could head President’s Office, and Budanov Ministry of Defence, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk