Koretskyi and new ZE-government / Polish frenzy over Volhynia / Chronicles of fried Russians / Uncensored. LIVE
A new analysis of the week’s main political events by journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.
In this episode:
- Koretskyi and the new government: Who is forming the new Cabinet of Ministers, and is Bankova really preparing for a major government reset?
- Poland and Volhynia: Why has the Volhynia tragedy once again become Warsaw’s main instrument of blackmail? How are Polish politicians using historical issues to block Ukraine’s European integration, and where are the limits of our compromise?
- Lindsey Graham’s law: Tough US sanctions against those helping Russia. How will the late US senator’s initiative change the rules of the game?
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