Very bad story: Zelenskyy comments for first time on conflicts between TCR and civilians / Uncensored. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the incident that occurred in Lviv on 8 July during measures by the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support Centre (TCR and SS) to notify citizens.

The president described the situation as "very bad" and separately stressed that aggressive treatment of people in military uniform was unacceptable.

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yermolaieva examines the incident in Lviv, Zelenskyy’s response and asks: where is the promised mobilisation reform?

Watch and comment on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

Background

On the evening of 8 July, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR), police and local residents in Lviv’s Sykhivskyi district during checks of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.

The incident was widely criticised by both government officials and military personnel.

On the evening of 9 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the 8 July conflict between local residents and TCR servicemen in Lviv.

Watch more: CLASHES WITH TCR, DIU OFFICER’S "UNAUTHORIZED INITIATIVE" AND UKRAINE’S PATRIOT SYSTEMS | IRYNA ROMALIISKA. VIDEO