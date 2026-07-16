Rada has appointed Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new Prime Minister. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhiy Koretskyi as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was supported by 289 MPs. One voted against.

What did Koretskyi say?

According to the candidate, he realises that this "winter may be more difficult".

"A tactical and extremely important task is to prepare for and get through the coming winter. Supporting business for the sake of the country’s economic stability and development. Strengthening cooperation with partners, securing and making effective use of international aid. And, of course, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union," Koretskyi outlined the tasks.

Prior to this, the relevant decision was endorsed by the Verkhovna Rada Committee.

In November 2022, Koretskyi took the helm of the oil companies PJSC "Ukrnafta" and JSC "UkrTatNafta". In 2025, following a competitive selection process, he became chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine"

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee supports appointment of Koretsky as Prime Minister

What led up to this?