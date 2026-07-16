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Verkhovna Rada Committee supports appointment of Koretsky as Prime Minister

Verkhovna Rada Committee Supports Appointment of Koretsky as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building supported the appointment of Serhiy Koretsky as prime minister.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The resolution was supported by 19 members of parliament.

Three members of parliament abstained.

See more: "Eurosolidarity" has called on Koretskyi to reinstate Fedorov in government

What happened before that?

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
  • On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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Cabinet of Ministers (1118) Koretskyi Serhii (9)
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