Verkhovna Rada Committee supports appointment of Koretsky as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building supported the appointment of Serhiy Koretsky as prime minister.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The resolution was supported by 19 members of parliament.

Three members of parliament abstained.

See more: "Eurosolidarity" has called on Koretskyi to reinstate Fedorov in government

What happened before that?