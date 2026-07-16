"Eurosolidarity" has called on Koretskyi to reinstate Fedorov in government

"European Solidarity" has called on the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, Serhii Koretskyi, to reinstate Mykhailo Fedorov to the government.

This was announced by Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the "European Solidarity" parliamentary group, on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"European Solidarity" met with prime ministerial candidate Serhii Koretskyi

"The ‘European Solidarity’ parliamentary group met with prime ministerial candidate Serhii Koretskyi. Mr Koretskyi began by stating that he plans to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the Verkhovna Rada and all parliamentary groups; he explained that he is not a politician and that he had been ‘invited to become prime minister’." I asked who had invited him. ‘A joint decision by the Servants of the People MPs and the President,’ replied the candidate in unison with Motovylovets, who was accompanying the political novice," Herashchenko recounted the details of the meeting.

Read more: Kropyvnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv: Ukrainians took to streets in support of Fedorov. VIDEO+PHOTOS





"Our faction raised the issues of the autonomy of parliament and the government, army reform, demographics, the government’s programme of action, the restoration of critical infrastructure, European integration – and, in this context, the re-establishment of the Ministry of Ecology and Agrarian Policy – as well as the situation in the energy sector, the economy and the social sphere. We called for an end to the telethon and for an end to the populism that the previous government engaged in endlessly," emphasised the co-chair of "Eurosolidarity".

Heraschenko called for Mykhailo Fedorov to be reinstated in the new government

"Well, and given Zelenskyy’s high-handedness in the Fedorov affair, we advised Mr Koretskyi that, should he be appointed Prime Minister today, he should immediately invite Mr Mykhailo to join the new government – not to a ceremonial post, but to help draw up a plan for the country’s security and defence," she noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy has submitted proposal to Verkhovna Rada to appoint Koretskyi as Prime Minister

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Koretskyi outlined priorities of future government. Shmyhal and Berezhna will definitely remain in their posts, - Vasylevska-Smahliuk