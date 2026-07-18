Ukrainian drones turned Wildberries logistics centre near Moscow into blaze: USF has designated Russian logistics facilities as legitimate targets. VIDEOS

On the night of 18 July, Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Wildberries logistics centre in Elektrostal, in the Moscow Region, approximately 50 km from Moscow. A major fire broke out at the site, and thick smoke was visible from various areas of the Moscow Region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Commenting on the attack, the Unmanned Systems Forces noted that Russian logistics infrastructure, which supports the economy and military capabilities of the aggressor state, remains a legitimate target for Ukrainian long-range weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine will continue to expand its strikes on military and logistical infrastructure within Russian territory in order to reduce Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine.

According to Russian sources, this is the second strike on the marketplace’s warehouses: the Wildberries complex in Kotovsk, Tambov region, was also hit last night.

Read more: Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses in two regions of Russia: losses could reach 100 billion roubles, - Russian media. PHOTOS