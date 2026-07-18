Ukraine has carried out long-range strikes on Russian logistics and oil facilities, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck logistics complexes used for the production of drones, an oil facility, as well as military targets in occupied Crimea and in maritime areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Today, our long-range strikes hit targets in three areas on Russian territory, as well as on our temporarily occupied land and at sea. In particular, in response to Russian strikes on our civilian infrastructure, our cities and communities, two major logistics facilities were hit – in the Moscow and Tambov regions, at distances of over 500 and around 700 kilometres from the front line," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that these facilities were being used by the Russians to supply sanctioned components for the production of drones and navigation equipment.

An oil facility was also struck. Furthermore, Ukrainian medium-range strikes targeted locations in the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"I would like to thank the soldiers of the Special Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence – every unit of the Ukrainian Defence Forces – for the precise and coordinated execution of their missions. Glory to Ukraine!" emphasised Zelenskyy.

What led up to this?

On the night of 18 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a massive drone strike on several targets in Russia, specifically in the Moscow, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod and Oryol regions. Among the targets were the Wildberries logistics complex, defence industry facilities, and military infrastructure.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces have confirmed strike on Wildberries warehouse in Moscow region. VIDEO