Unmanned Systems Forces have confirmed strike on Wildberries warehouse in Moscow region. VIDEO

The 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre has confirmed that one of Wildberries’ largest logistics complexes in the Moscow Region has been struck.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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A massive fire broke out following the strike

According to the Unmanned Systems Centre, the Wildberries logistics complex, with a total area of around 188,000 square metres, caught fire following the drone attack.

Published footage shows a massive fire, with thick black smoke visible several kilometres from the site of the strike.

The Unmanned Systems Forces stated that the strike on the logistics complex was part of combat operations by Ukrainian drone units targeting militarily significant sites on Russian territory.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

What led up to this?

On the night of 18 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a massive drone strike on a number of targets in Russia, including in the Moscow, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod and Oryol regions. Among the targets were the Wildberries logistics complex, defence industry facilities and military infrastructure.

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