Russia is transferring Rubicon units from front to protect shadow fleet, - USF

Russia is forced to redeploy specialized drone units and air defense forces to protect its shadow fleet in the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madiar).

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In addition to the "Rubicon" units, which were partially withdrawn from the front lines, Russia has deployed forces from the 51st Air Defense Division and an anti-aircraft regiment from the remnants of the Black Sea Fleet to provide cover for maritime transport.

To protect its ships, the enemy uses anti-aircraft drones, man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, and large-caliber machine guns.

Operation "MoLoChka" is ongoing

The Security Service of Ukraine emphasized that Operation "MoLoChKa," which began on July 6, is ongoing.

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, during the first 13 days of the operation in the Black and Azov Seas, 172 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet were struck, including tankers, gas carriers, dry cargo ships, ferries, floating cranes, and tugs.

Russia is reducing its drone units on the front lines

The SBS notes that, due to the need to protect what remains of the shadow fleet, the Russian command is forced to significantly weaken the specialized "Rubicon" drone unit on the front lines.

"Operation 'MoLoChKa' is underway," Madyar emphasized.

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