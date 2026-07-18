Defence forces have attacked Russia: Wildberries warehouses and oil depot are ablaze. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 18 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a large-scale drone attack on a number of targets on Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT analysts.

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Wildberries logistics centres in the Tambov and Moscow regions, as well as an oil depot in Noginsk, near Moscow, were targeted. The Russian authorities also reported a fire in a residential building in Vladimir following a drone attack.

A Wildberries warehouse caught fire in the Tambov region

Following a drone attack, a fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics complex in the town of Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast. The facility is located in the ‘Kotovsk’ Industrial Park, where the Wildberries & Russ logistics centre began operations in 2025.

According to the Russian authorities, seven company employees were killed in the attack and a further 24 people were injured. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

A residential building caught fire in Vladimir following a drone attack

A fire broke out in a block of flats in the Russian city of Vladimir. The regional governor, Alexander Avdeev, stated that the cause was a drone striking one of the flats.

According to him, residents were evacuated, the fire was extinguished, and there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, the publication Astra reports that, based on published videos, OSINT analysts have identified the location of the fire as a building at 2B Miru Street in the Leninsky district of the city. Journalists also note that a military airfield and Semyazino Airport are located nearby, but it is impossible to determine the cause of the fire from the available footage.

See more: Russia redeploys air defence systems from Arctic to protect against Ukrainian drones – media. SATELLITE IMAGES

Oil depot attacked in the Moscow region

An oil depot in the town of Noginsk in the Moscow Region was also hit.

According to available information, this is a Class IIIa oil depot with 24 storage tanks with a total capacity of around 11,500 cubic metres. Details of the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

One of Wildberries’ largest warehouses is on fire in Elektrostal

Another target of the attack was the Wildberries logistics complex in Elektrostal, Moscow Region, located approximately 50 kilometres from Moscow.

According to reports from local Telegram channels and the publication Exilenova+, a large-scale fire has broken out on the warehouse premises. Videos showing thick smoke and flames, as well as footage of a drone flying over the city, are circulating online.

OSINT analysts at Astra have also confirmed the fire at this site. According to their data, the warehouse in Elektrostal is Wildberries’ second-largest logistics centre in terms of order processing volume.

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