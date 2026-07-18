Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses in two regions of Russia: losses could reach 100 billion roubles, - Russian media. PHOTOS

Following the drone attacks on Wildberries’ logistics centres in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, and Elektrostal, Moscow Oblast, the potential losses for the company and its sellers could reach up to 100 billion roubles.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian media.

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According to eyewitness accounts, a massive fire has almost completely destroyed the Wildberries logistics centre in Elektrostal.

It was one of the marketplace’s largest warehouse complexes. Its floor space was more than double that of the company’s warehouse in Shushary, near St Petersburg, which burnt down in January 2024.

Given the fires at two large warehouses simultaneously and the rising cost of goods, Russian media suggest that the total losses for the company and sellers could reach 100 billion roubles.

Wildberries has no plans to compensate for the loss of goods

According to Russian media reports, Wildberries does not intend to reimburse sellers for the cost of goods that were stored at the warehouses in Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

The company explains this by stating that the crash of the drones and their debris constitutes a force majeure event, which, in their view, exempts the marketplace from liability for the loss of sellers’ property.

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