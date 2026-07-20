Massive drone attack on Moscow region: one of Wildberries’ largest warehouses hit. VIDEO

On the night of 20 July, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region. The Russian authorities announced that air defence systems had been activated and that there were temporary restrictions on operations at the capital’s airports, whilst numerous reports of explosions and fires in the Moscow Region appeared online.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian and OSINT Telegram channels.

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Air defence systems were active across several regions of the Russian Federation

According to reports from the Russian authorities, an air raid alert swept across a number of regions in the European part of Russia overnight, including the Moscow, Tver, Yaroslavl, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh regions, as well as the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated on several occasions that drones heading for the Russian capital had allegedly been shot down. According to him, air defence forces initially destroyed 27 drones, and subsequently a further 11. Later, Russian sources reported that 79 drones had allegedly been shot down as they approached Moscow; however, there is no independent confirmation of this information.

Sobyanin subsequently reported that more than 400 drones were allegedly flying towards the Moscow Region between 20:30 and 05:00.

In the wake of the attack, "Rosaviatsia" temporarily restricted operations at Moscow’s airports.

Wildberries logistics complex hit

Despite official statements claiming the attack had been successfully repelled, footage emerged on social media showing a fire at the Wildberries logistics complex in the village of Koledino in the Moscow Region.

According to Russian Telegram channels, a drone struck one of the company’s largest and oldest distribution centres. A significant proportion of the operations of Russia’s largest marketplace pass through this logistics hub.

The Russian authorities have not yet released any official information regarding the extent of the damage or the potential impact on the complex’s operations.

Read more: Drones attacked Wildberries warehouses in two regions of Russia: losses could reach 100 billion roubles, - Russian media. PHOTOS