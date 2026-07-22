Russian woman whines about losing husband in "special military operation," drowning in debt and losing stock in Wildberries strikes: "When will this sh#t finally end?". VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing a Russian woman emotionally listing everything she says the war has taken from her: first her husband, then her money, and now her stock stored at Wildberries warehouses.

According to Censor.NET, the woman complains that after her husband was killed in the so-called "special military operation," she was left drowning in debt, and after an attack on Wildberries logistics warehouses, she lost the remainder of her stock.

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"First, my husband was killed. Then the bank f#cked me over. And now all my remaining stock is burning at Wildberries warehouses. What else?! When will this sh#t finally end?" the Russian woman says in the video.

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