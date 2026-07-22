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Russian woman whines about losing husband in "special military operation," drowning in debt and losing stock in Wildberries strikes: "When will this sh#t finally end?". VIDEO
A video has emerged online showing a Russian woman emotionally listing everything she says the war has taken from her: first her husband, then her money, and now her stock stored at Wildberries warehouses.
According to Censor.NET, the woman complains that after her husband was killed in the so-called "special military operation," she was left drowning in debt, and after an attack on Wildberries logistics warehouses, she lost the remainder of her stock.
"First, my husband was killed. Then the bank f#cked me over. And now all my remaining stock is burning at Wildberries warehouses. What else?! When will this sh#t finally end?" the Russian woman says in the video.
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