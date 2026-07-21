Ukrainian FP-2 kamikaze drone struck cluster of enemy lorries near "Chonhar" checkpoint. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a precision strike by a Ukrainian drone on the occupiers’ logistics assets at the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, an FP-2 kamikaze drone scored an epic hit on a cluster of enemy lorries near the ‘Chonhar’ checkpoint.

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The strike caused a massive explosion and destroyed the vehicles the invaders were using to supply their forces.

Read more: SSU summarized week’s events: Tu-95s, tankers, oil depots, and Russian military facilities were struck

Watch more: Operators of 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment strike railway bridge and energy facility supporting occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO