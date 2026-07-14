Operators of 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment strike railway bridge and energy facility supporting occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO

Operators of the 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment struck facilities supporting the logistics and operations of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory.

During the combat operation, a railway bridge and an energy facility used by the enemy to support transportation and maintain military infrastructure were hit, Censor.NET reports.

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As a result of the strikes, the railway bridge sustained significant damage and is currently unusable. An energy facility that supported the infrastructure of the Russian occupation forces was also destroyed.

Footage of the combat operation was released by servicemen of the 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment.

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