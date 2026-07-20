SSU summarized week’s events: Tu-95s, tankers, oil depots, and Russian military facilities were struck

The Security Service of Ukraine has summarized the results of the week-long phase of its 40-day operation to reduce Russia’s military capabilities. According to the security service, a Tu-95 strategic bomber, tankers, oil depots, ferries, and military facilities were struck.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was released by the SSU’s press center.

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"Last week, the Security Service of Ukraine continued its systematic campaign to undermine the Russian Federation’s military and economic potential, which was approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. SSU operatives carried out successful strikes against tankers, strategic aviation, and military and fuel-and-energy facilities of the aggressor state," the statement reads.

Strike against strategic aviation and the Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet"

Long-range SSU drones traveled approximately 800 km and destroyed a Tu-95MS strategic bomber at the Engels military airfield (Saratov Oblast).

This aircraft was regularly used to launch massive missile strikes against Ukraine; it sustained critical damage—its tail section was completely torn off.

The SSU’s "Mamai" maritime drones struck the sanctioned tanker "Louise 1." The vessel was transporting Russian oil in circumvention of international sanctions. In 2026 alone, the vessel transported nearly 3 million metric tons of Urals oil.

The tanker "Banda," which was transporting Russian oil from the ports of Ust-Luga, Kerch, Novorossiysk, and Nakhodka, was also struck. During the attack, Russian aircraft attempted to destroy the SSU’s maritime drones, but to no avail.

Another sanctioned tanker from Russia’s "shadow fleet"—the "Avero"—was also targeted; it had been transporting oil to China and India, among other destinations.

"All of these vessels belong to the Suezmax class—large sea tankers used to transport significant volumes of oil and petroleum products," the SSU reported.

Strikes on Crimea and the occupied territories: which military targets were hit

Two Project 12150 "Mangust" patrol boats were destroyed in the Black Sea.

At the "Baherove" airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, hangars containing military vehicles and specialized equipment were struck.

Three fixed radar stations used by Russian forces to detect Ukrainian unmanned maritime systems and strike drones were destroyed.

In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, strikes were carried out against the deployment sites of strike UAV crews, and warehouses containing drones, as well as temporary deployment sites for technical personnel at assembly shops and workshops, were destroyed.

Depots of rocket and artillery weapons in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast, logistics depots, military transport parking areas, as well as repair bases for weapons and military equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts were struck.

Strikes on Russia’s fuel and logistics infrastructure

According to the SSU, long-range drones struck a tank farm at an oil depot in Vyazniki, Stavropol Krai, located approximately 600 km from Ukraine’s state border.

There are also reports of a strike on a petroleum products transshipment complex at the port of "Kavkaz," where, according to the security service, three tanks containing petroleum products were hit.

The SSU also reported strikes on ferry infrastructure used to supply Russian troops.

Specifically, at the "Crimea" ferry terminal in Kerch, the car ferries ‘Yeysk’ and "Maria" were hit.

At the "Kavkaz" port, according to the security service, the car ferries "Lavrentiy" and "Panagia" were struck.

In addition, the SSU reported a strike on the "Kavkaz" freight railway station, where, according to its information, a train consisting of tank cars was hit.

Read more: Russian ’shadow fleet’ tanker ’Avero’ has been struck in Black Sea, along with three oil depots in Stavropol Krai, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS