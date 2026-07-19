Russian ’shadow fleet’ tanker ’Avero’ has been struck in Black Sea, along with three oil depots in Stavropol Krai, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has carried out successful strikes against the ‘Avero’, a tanker belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’, in the Black Sea, as well as against three oil depots in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the tanker?

The tanker ‘Avero’ was involved in transporting Russian crude oil during the period of the oil embargo imposed by the G7 countries and the EU. The vessel transported oil to China and India, amongst other destinations. The SSU’s "Mamai" maritime drone targeted the tanker, which is subject to Ukrainian sanctions. It is precisely such vessels from the "shadow fleet" that help the Kremlin circumvent international restrictions, ensure oil exports and raise funds to finance the war.

"This is already the fourth Russian ‘shadow’ tanker to have been targeted by the SSU in the last ten days. All these vessels belong to the Suezmax class – large ocean-going tankers used to transport significant volumes of oil and petroleum products," the statement reads.

Watch more: Burning oil depots have shrouded Stavropol region in thick smoke following night-time attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Strikes on enemy oil depots

In addition, SBU drones carried out strikes on three oil depots in the Stavropol Krai. The distance to the targets from Ukraine’s state border was approximately 600 km. The attack resulted in large-scale fires at all three sites. Explosions and fires in tanks containing fuel and lubricants were recorded.







Such special operations hamper the export of Russian oil, deprive the Kremlin of ‘petrodollar’ revenues that are being channelled into the war against Ukraine, and reduce the enemy’s ability to supply its troops with fuel.