Burning oil depots have shrouded Stavropol region in thick smoke following night-time attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Videos have been posted online in which eyewitnesses filmed a thick cloud of smoke that blanketed the Stavropol Krai following a night-time attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, at least three oil depots may have caught fire as a result of the strike on the night of 19 July. The footage shows a thick plume of smoke that obscured a significant portion of the sky over the region.

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The governor of the Stavropol Krai confirmed the drone attack and reported two fires in the industrial zone of the village of Vyazniki in the Shpakovsky District. A local state of emergency has also been declared in the area.

As a result of the large-scale fires, a cloud of smog has blanketed the region, meaning that in some parts of Stavropol, sunlight could barely penetrate the thick smoke.

See more: State of emergency has been declared in Stavropol, Russia, following night-time attack. Three oil depots are believed to be on fire, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS