State of emergency has been declared in Stavropol, Russia, following night-time attack. Three oil depots are believed to be on fire, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Following the Ukrainian attack on the night of 19 July, at least three oil depots may have caught fire in Stavropol and the surrounding area.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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The publication notes that the Stavropol authorities reported three fires in two industrial zones near the city.

Footage from eyewitnesses shows at least two large-scale fires. Based on geolocation and video analysis, an OSINT analyst concluded that at least one of the three oil depots located in Stavropol and the neighbouring village of Vyazniki, north of the city, is on fire.

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According to preliminary reports, a Rosneft oil depot has caught fire in Vyazniki. Another fire is believed to have broken out at 1 Promyslovaya Street, where the companies Korona LLC and MK-Nefteprodukt LLC are registered.

It is also believed that the Stavropol oil depot, located at 19 Kolomiytseva Street and owned by LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt LLC, is on fire. According to available information, its infrastructure comprises 42 storage tanks with a total capacity of approximately 57,600 cubic metres. The depot is used for the reception, storage, and dispatch of motor petrol, diesel fuel, and lubricants.

State of emergency

Following the fires in the industrial zone, the local authorities have declared a local state of emergency. According to the governor of the Stavropol Krai, there have been no fatalities or injuries.

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At the same time, the governor clarified that following the drone attack, two fires were reported in the industrial zone of the village of Vyazniki and another fire in the industrial zone to the north of Stavropol, near the border with the Shpakovsky District.