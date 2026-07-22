Russian woman rejoices over Wildberries warehouse fire: "Awesome, Mum’s lost her job". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman sharing her excitement with a burning Wildberries warehouse in the background.

According to Censor.NET, the young woman cheerfully says that the fire has left her mother without a job, while her friend filming the video calls her an "idiot."

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"Awesome, Mum has lost her job," the young woman says excitedly in the footage.

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