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Russian woman rejoices over Wildberries warehouse fire: "Awesome, Mum’s lost her job". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman sharing her excitement with a burning Wildberries warehouse in the background.
According to Censor.NET, the young woman cheerfully says that the fire has left her mother without a job, while her friend filming the video calls her an "idiot."
"Awesome, Mum has lost her job," the young woman says excitedly in the footage.
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