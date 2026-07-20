USF strike another 19 power nodes in occupied territories – Madyar. VIDEO

As part of Operation "Crimean Circuit Breaker: Off," units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck another 19 energy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert (Madyar) Brovdi reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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From 1 to 20 July, the total number of substations and power nodes successfully struck reached 104.

List of facilities hit in the latest series of strikes:

In occupied Crimea:

110 kV Luchyste substation (Luchyste) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

110 kV Morske substation (Morske) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

110 kV Pryvitne substation (Pryvitne) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

110 kV Darsan substation (Yalta) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar," jointly with the 427th Separate USF Brigade "Raroh";

110 kV Soliana substation (Kerch) — 1st Separate USF Centre;

220 kV Azovska substation (Staryi Krym) — 1st Separate USF Centre;

110 kV Zoria substation (Ponyzivka) — 412th Separate USF Brigade "Nemesis";

110 kV Kapsel substation (Sudak) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

110 kV Koktebel substation (Shchebetovka) — 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

110 kV Lenino substation (Yedi-Kuiu) — 1st Separate USF Centre;

220 kV Nasosna-3 substation (Zelenyi Yar) — 1st Separate USF Centre.

In other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine:

Electrical substation in Shyroke (Kherson region) — 20th Separate USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation in Zemlianky (Donetsk region) — 4th Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

Electrical substation in Bezghynove (Luhansk region) — 20th Separate USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation in Bila Hora (Luhansk region) — 20th Separate USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation in Denezhnykove (Luhansk region) — 20th Separate USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation in Makiivka (Donetsk region) — 4th Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

Electrical substation in Hanivka (Zaporizhzhia region) — 412th Separate USF Brigade "Nemesis";

150 kV Berdianska substation in Berdiansk — 1st Separate USF Centre.

"The occupiers’ power outlet in Crimea will remain under constant strain until the Ukrainian peninsula is completely freed from the burden of colonisation. We will hold out, Moscow will fall, and we will nurse Crimea back to health and rebuild it," Madyar stressed.

Watch more: Eight elements of Russian air defence were struck overnight, including ’Tor’ and ’Buk’ air defence systems, – Madyar. VIDEO