State of emergency has been declared in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, following fire at Wildberries warehouse. VIDEO
In Nevinnomyssk, in the Stavropol Krai, a local state of emergency has been declared in the area of the fire at the Wildberries warehouse, and a firefighting helicopter has been deployed to help extinguish the blaze.
This was announced by the governor of the Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, the local-level state of emergency will enable additional resources to be mobilised to deal with the aftermath of the fire at the logistics complex.
The governor also noted that a helicopter from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has been deployed to help extinguish the fire.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that drones had launched a massive attack on the Krasnodar Region: the Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is a fire at an oil depot in Armavir.
- It was also noted that a Wildberries logistics centre had been attacked in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.
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