State of emergency has been declared in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, following fire at Wildberries warehouse. VIDEO

In Nevinnomyssk, in the Stavropol Krai, a local state of emergency has been declared in the area of the fire at the Wildberries warehouse, and a firefighting helicopter has been deployed to help extinguish the blaze.

This was announced by the governor of the Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the local-level state of emergency will enable additional resources to be mobilised to deal with the aftermath of the fire at the logistics complex.

The governor also noted that a helicopter from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has been deployed to help extinguish the fire.

See more: Drones launched massive attack on Krasnodar Region: Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is fire at oil depot in Armavir. PHOTOS

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