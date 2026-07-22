Drones launched massive attack on Krasnodar Region: Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is fire at oil depot in Armavir. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 21 July 2026, drones launched a massive attack on the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Initial details

In particular, it is claimed that the Wildberries logistics complex caught fire as a result of the attack. During the night, Wildberries announced the evacuation of its logistics centre in Krasnodar.

A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Krasnodar as a result of the Ukrainian attack. Eyewitnesses are posting footage from the scene, showing several points of ignition. According to one eyewitness, he heard between 20 and 30 explosions. He claims, however, that the air-raid siren was only activated after the explosions had taken place.













According to OSINT analysis by ASTRA, the Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar caught fire following the Ukrainian attack.

On the night of 22 July, eyewitnesses posted footage of the aftermath of the night-time attack in the suburbs of Krasnodar. After analysing the published videos, an ASTRA OSINT analyst concluded that a large-scale fire had broken out at the Wildberries warehouse located on Tikhoretskaya Street in the north-eastern part of Krasnodar.

Watch more: Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO





Other damage

According to local authorities, the attack by 16 drones also caused a fire at an oil depot in Armavir. The fire covers an area of around 80 square metres.

Eyewitnesses are posting footage of a large-scale fire at a non-residential site in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai. It is not yet clear exactly what is burning there.