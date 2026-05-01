Three soldiers from 93rd Brigade held their positions for over 100 days – details of battle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Three infantrymen from the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodny Yar" held their positions in the Kostiantynivka sector for over 100 days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 93rd Brigade.

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How long did the fighting last?

Two soldiers with the call signs "Samson" and "Lysy" held their positions for 107 days, while another soldier – "Kokhol" – spent 130 days on the front line.

All of them carried out combat missions as part of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion.

Read: The fiercest fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka and Huliaipole sectors, – General Staff

Who are these soldiers?

Two of the soldiers had previously served prison sentences but joined the defence of Ukraine. The third soldier, of Palestinian origin, has served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2022 and has experience of service in Israel.

"The Palestinian chose the call sign 'Kokhol' because, for him, it is synonymous with a free life. He completed his compulsory military service in Israel and has been fighting in Ukraine since 2022," the brigade reported.

Watch more: Enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. MAP

How they withdrew from their positions

After the rotation ended, the soldiers were forced to leave the front line on their own. They walked 17 kilometres to Druzhkivka, where they were met by their company commander.

To make the journey easier, the soldiers left some of their equipment behind, but carried a downed enemy drone and captured weapons out of their positions.

What they said after leaving

"Having just left the front line, ‘Kokhol’ immediately declares that he is looking for a bride. He promises to shave and complains that he hasn’t been able to have a shower for all these months," the report states.

Read more: Situation near Kostiantynivka: enemy actively attempts to infiltrate city – DeepState