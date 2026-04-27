Enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is known that the Russians have advanced near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region.

Watch more: Drone operators from SIGNUM battalion struck 10 occupiers with FPV drones in Lyman region. VIDEO

The enemy is also advancing near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Situation in Hryshyne and Rodynske areas is escalating. Enemy is amassing military equipment south of Pokrovsk, - "East" Operational Command