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Enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is known that the Russians have advanced near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region.
The enemy is also advancing near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
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