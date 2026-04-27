Situation in Hryshyne and Rodynske areas is escalating. Enemy is amassing military equipment south of Pokrovsk, - "East" Operational Command

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, increasing the number of assault infantry troops and the use of long-range artillery and drone units.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

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Fighting in Hryshyne and Rodynske

As reported, the situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated lines and inflicting heavy losses on enemy assault groups.

Read more: Russia is preparing active actions in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

Fighting for Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for further advancement northward.

According to the "East" Operational Command, Ukrainian units are identifying and destroying targets, blocking the occupiers’ attempts to form strike groups and concentrate reserves. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city.

In total, yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 34 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Bilytske, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne.

Read more: Situation in Hryshyne is tense, enemy is trying to gain foothold, - "East" Operational Command

Losses of the Russian troops