Situation in Hryshyne and Rodynske areas is escalating. Enemy is amassing military equipment south of Pokrovsk, - "East" Operational Command
The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, increasing the number of assault infantry troops and the use of long-range artillery and drone units.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.
Fighting in Hryshyne and Rodynske
As reported, the situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated lines and inflicting heavy losses on enemy assault groups.
Fighting for Pokrovsk
In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to amass equipment and personnel, hoping to create conditions for further advancement northward.
According to the "East" Operational Command, Ukrainian units are identifying and destroying targets, blocking the occupiers’ attempts to form strike groups and concentrate reserves. Strikes are taking place both in Pokrovsk and south of the city.
In total, yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 34 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Bilytske, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne.
Losses of the Russian troops
- In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of likely enemy advance routes, and blocking of enemy logistics, as well as search-and-strike operations.
- Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.
- Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the "East" Operational Command’s area of responsibility—280 invaders over the past 24 hours.
- A total of 1,870 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 54 units of other weapons and equipment were hit. Specifically, 6 artillery pieces, 22 vehicles, and 25 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed or damaged, and 152 shelters were hit.
- Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 90 Russian UAV control points were struck.
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