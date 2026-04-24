Russia is preparing active actions in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

The enemy is moving in infantry and building up forces near Pokrovsk in preparation for a possible intensification of offensive operations

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Volodymyr Polevyi, head of communications for the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this on Espreso TV and Slawa.TV.

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"As for the 700 enemy attacks that have taken place since early April in the Pokrovsk direction, this number of attacks occurred not only in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps, but also in that of the neighboring 1st Azov Corps. It cannot be said that the intensity of the attacks has increased, because we are currently in a period of tactical pause—when there is not yet enough vegetation to cover infantry movements, and there are no longer adverse weather conditions (fog, slush, short daylight hours). But we are observing that the enemy is building up its forces and preparing for active operations," Polevoy noted.

According to him, the enemy is moving its infantry into Pokrovsk to continue its advance.

"The enemy's tactics remain unchanged—minimal use of equipment, maximum movement in small infantry groups, making use of all available hiding places or cover. That is precisely why the Russian occupiers are moving through the Grishynka River valley, where the settlement of Hryshyne is located, which provides cover—such as walls, basements, and cellars. In addition, the river valley is cut by ravines and vegetation, so it is also possible to take cover there," commented the head of communications for the 7th Corps of the AAF.

What happened before?

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation remains difficult. The invaders are attempting to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk urban area by increasing the number of assault infantry units and deploying long-range artillery and drone units.

Read more: Situation in Hryshyne is tense, enemy is trying to gain foothold, - "East" Operational Command