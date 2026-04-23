Situation near Kostiantynivka: enemy actively attempts to infiltrate city – DeepState

Russian forces are actively attempting to infiltrate Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, deploying large numbers of infantry.

This was reported by analysts from DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy infiltrates through private residential areas

It is noted that the highest number of infiltration attempts and efforts to build up forces are being recorded in the private residential sector on the southeastern outskirts of Kostiantynivka. The dense layout of private housing allows Russian troops to hide in ruins and buildings, complicating strike-and-search operations for Ukrainian drone operators.

"The area is becoming increasingly dangerous, as sustained enemy buildup and entrenchment there will enable further infiltration deeper into the city, which is already happening in isolated, but fortunately unsuccessful, attempts," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy made 11 attempts to advance in Pokrovsk direction, 32 combat engagements recorded across front overall – General Staff

Situation near Novodmytrivka

According to DeepState, at the same time, active infiltration is taking place on the eastern outskirts near the settlement of Novodmytrivka, where Russian troops are being observed attempting to seize the village. This would allow them to accumulate forces and subsequently push into the city.

Read more: Russia failed to create buffer zone on border, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Southwestern outskirts of Kostiantynivka

Another axis of pressure by occupying forces is the southwestern outskirts of Kostiantynivka in the area of the settlements of Berestok and Illinivka.

"In particular, we are determining whether Berestok is under our control at all, or whether Ukrainian Defense Forces troops are simply holding positions there unsuccessfully, allowing the enemy to infiltrate actively," analysts added.

Read more: Enemy is advancing near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

Manpower shortage

DeepState also reports a shortage of personnel in this sector, capable of holding back Russian pressure. Drones remain the primary tool for detecting and eliminating infiltration groups, with Ukrainian forces continuously attempting to contain enemy infantry. However, its "endless" numbers are gradually breaking through the defenses of Kostiantynivka. At the same time, Russian forces are leveling the settlement to the ground, further complicating efforts to hold it.

Read more: Ruscists have occupied Myrne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState