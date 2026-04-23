Enemy made 11 attempts to advance in Pokrovsk direction, 32 combat engagements recorded across front overall – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 32 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline report as of 4 p.m. on April 23, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing.

Today, the following settlements came under fire in the Sumy region: Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Korenok, Atynske, Studenok, Kysla Dubyna, Ryzhivka and Ulanove.

In the Chernihiv region: Khrinivka.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, one of them involving a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Zelene.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,322,550 personnel (+1,110 in past 24 hours), 11,888 tanks, 40,574 artillery systems, and 24,441 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times toward the settlements of Radkivka, Podoly and Hlushkivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Kucheriv Yar, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and toward Kucheriv Yar and Novopavlivka. Two engagements are still underway.

Watch more: Soldiers of 128th SHMB, who had been holding their positions in Zaporizhzhia for 199 days: We had to fire by sound alone, there were no night-vision goggles. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced twice in the areas of Kalynivske and Zlahoda. The settlement of Prosiana came under an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske and Zelene. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novomykolaivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Liubytske, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but carried out airstrikes on the areas of Komyshuvakha and Yurkivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have taken place so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: 159 clashes took place on front line: 56 of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. MAP