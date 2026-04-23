159 clashes took place on front line: 56 of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. MAP

On 22 April, there were 159 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers on the front line.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes, dropped 234 guided bombs, deployed 9,096 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,231 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 52 using multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the settlements of Chernatske and Vilna Sloboda in Sumy Oblast; Ivanivka, Kopani and Lisne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Donetsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Shyroke, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Tymoshivka, Tsvitkove, Dolynka, Komyshuvakha, Novorozivka, Yasna Poliana, Yurkivka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Defeating the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck six areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, three command posts and one enemy gun.

Read more: Syrskyi held meetings on front line: Most difficult is in Pokrovsk direction, number of decisions were made

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out four air strikes, using 12 guided bombs, and fired 121 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: AFU repelled mechanised assault by the Russian Federation in the Sumy region, - 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy made four attempts to breach our defenders’ defensive lines near the settlement of Lyman and in the direction of the settlements of Bochkove and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences five times, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Drobysheve and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked twice in the vicinity of Nykyforivka.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and towards Novodmytrivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 36 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Filiia, Shevchenko, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Kucheriv Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, according to updated information, the enemy launched eight attacks in the areas around the settlements of Sichneve, Ternove, Oleksandrohrad, Vorone and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 16 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Zelenе, Staroukrainka and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy advanced towards the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations towards the Antonivskyi Bridge, near the islands of Bilohrudyi and Kruhlyk.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: 127 combat engagements since start of day, most enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff