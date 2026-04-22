127 combat engagements since start of day, most enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 127 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 44 air strikes and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,650 kamikaze drones and launched 2,362 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 105 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems; in addition, it launched two air strikes, using six guided bombs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on our units’ positions near the villages of Bochkove and Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Drobysheve and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two assault actions by the occupiers near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Nykyforivka.

The Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Filiia, Shevchenko, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne and Udachne, as well as towards Kucheriv Yar.

Read more: Warship traffic control point in occupied Sevastopol hit, - General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, 65 occupiers were killed and 24 wounded in this direction today. Three vehicles, 15 pieces of special equipment and three personnel shelters were destroyed. Four guns, seven vehicles and one piece of special equipment were damaged. A total of 143 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried five times to improve their positions by attacking near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone and Kalynivske. The outskirts of the settlement of Ivanivka came under air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 occupier attacks in the area of Huliaipole and near the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka and Tsvitkove. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Liubytske, Shyroke, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Tymoshivka, Tsvitkove and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced towards the settlement of Novoandriivka. In addition, it launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Novorozivka, Yasna Poliana and Yurkivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out two futile assault actions towards the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Read more: Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff